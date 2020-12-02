 CallMeCarson trolls Jschlatt after bizarre drama on social media - Dexerto
CallMeCarson trolls Jschlatt after bizarre drama on social media

Published: 2/Dec/2020 15:45

by Calum Patterson
Jschlatt and CallMeCarson on YouTube
YouTube: CallMeCarson / Jschlatt

CallMeCarson

After some attempts to ‘cancel’ YouTuber JSchlatt social media over a now-deleted Tweet, fellow YouTuber and friend CallMeCarson weighed in, with a tongue-in-cheek joke about the situation.

On December 1, Jschlatt tweeted “I’m rich and white. why the f**k do you think I’m on hood twitter LMAO.” Some took this as an implication that “hood twitter” referred to black people on Twitter, but Jschlatt was quick to shut this down.

When another user responded asking “so we are hood because we are black?”, Schlatt replied “you are reading too far into it.”

However, despite deleting the Tweet, screenshots began doing the rounds on Twitter, as some accused Schlatt of being racist, or making a racist joke.

“People need to start holding jschlatt accountable for the things he says and does,” one viral Tweet said. “I don’t care if he’s funny or it’s “just a character”, this sh*t is disrespectful and not funny.”

“He constantly & blatantly disrespects people because of “humor” and he gets away with it nearly every time,” the post continued. “This tweet is just gross and other things he has said noticeably are ignored by many people.”

Although Jschlatt hasn’t responded, CallMeCarson made light of the situation with a troll Twitlonger post.

Titled ‘My problems with Jschlatt’, Carson’s Twitlonger is simply a comical ‘copy pasta’ about a fake story at a grocery store.

CallMeCarson Twitlonger about JschlattThe totally not-serious post appeared to be a mockery of the drama around Jschlatt.

Other fans used it as an opportunity to dismiss the mock to “cancel” Jschlatt over his Tweet, with sarcastic replies about how terrible he is.

Jschlatt is a popular YouTuber, often making videos on Minecraft, Among Us and various other games, as well as general commentary videos.

In November, his Twitter account with over 1.2 million followers was verified, before soon after being inexplicably unverified. Meanwhile, CallMeCarson, with over 1.6 million followers, is still awaiting verification from Twitter – and loves to let them know about it.

Danielle Cohn reveals split from Mikey Tua after getting matching tattoo

Published: 2/Dec/2020 14:57

by Alice Hearing
Danielle Cohn and Mikey Tua break up
Instagram: Danielle Cohn

TikTok

Danielle Cohn has revealed that she and long-time boyfriend Mikey Tua have split up in a move that surprised fans after the couple got matching tattoos together.

Danielle Cohn is one of TikTok’s biggest stars with 18.7 million followers and more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She has been on the app since it was musical.ly, becoming a social media influencer at a very young age.

The TikToker’s relationship status has often been scrutinized in the public eye. Mikey and Danielle have previously come under fire for the age difference in their relationship, as she is 16 and he is 18.

In July, it was also revealed that Danielle had an abortion. Although Mikey was allegedly not involved, it prompted a wave of concern from fans after the star’s age had also been called into question when her Dad claimed that she was born in 2006.

Danielle Cohn Mikey Tua break up
Instagram: Danielle Cohn
Danielle and Mikey revealed the split in separate TikToks

Danielle and Mikey appeared to be for the long term, despite breaking up in 2019 and returning to each other in April. In September, Danielle revealed on Instagram that they’d got tattoos together where one said ‘To the moon’ and the other said ‘…forever.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle<3 (@daniellecohn)

In a post to TikTok Danielle showed pictures of what her dream wedding would look like and then pointed the camera to Mikey with the caption “Most of all for him to be the person I’m marrying.”

However, fans noticed on Tuesday, December 1 that Mikey appeared in one of Kelliane Stankus’ TikToks taking part in a trend where creators move to one side of the screen or the other based on whether they’re single or not. To fans’ surprise, Mikey moved to the single side.

Danielle also posted a video taking part in the same trend and moved over to the single side alongside her friend and fellow influencer Desiree Montoya.

@daniellecohn@dxddy._.desi♬ It’s Tricky – RUN DMC

It seems as though many were unsurprised that the pair had broken up considering their history, while several people mentioned their tattoos in the comments, with one person saying “those ‘matching’ tattoos didn’t age well,” while another wrote, “Guess the matching tattoos were a bad idea.”

Some fans still think Mikey and Danielle will get back together, but that remains to be seen.