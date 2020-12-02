CallMeCarson trolls Jschlatt after bizarre drama on social media - Dexerto

After some attempts to ‘cancel’ YouTuber JSchlatt social media over a now-deleted Tweet, fellow YouTuber and friend CallMeCarson weighed in, with a tongue-in-cheek joke about the situation.

On December 1, Jschlatt tweeted “I’m rich and white. why the f**k do you think I’m on hood twitter LMAO.” Some took this as an implication that “hood twitter” referred to black people on Twitter, but Jschlatt was quick to shut this down.

When another user responded asking “so we are hood because we are black?”, Schlatt replied “you are reading too far into it.”

NAHHH YOURE READING TOO FAR INTO IT — Schlatt (@jschlatt) December 1, 2020

However, despite deleting the Tweet, screenshots began doing the rounds on Twitter, as some accused Schlatt of being racist, or making a racist joke.

“People need to start holding jschlatt accountable for the things he says and does,” one viral Tweet said. “I don’t care if he’s funny or it’s “just a character”, this sh*t is disrespectful and not funny.”

streams over! lets talk // jschlatt , schlatt people need to start holding jschlatt accountable for the things he says and does. i don’t care if he’s funny or it’s “just a character”. this shit is disrespectful and not funny. him and others need to understand that. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BUEG1Ktn5E — maiya :O (@P0KTU) December 1, 2020

“He constantly & blatantly disrespects people because of “humor” and he gets away with it nearly every time,” the post continued. “This tweet is just gross and other things he has said noticeably are ignored by many people.”

Although Jschlatt hasn’t responded, CallMeCarson made light of the situation with a troll Twitlonger post.

Titled ‘My problems with Jschlatt’, Carson’s Twitlonger is simply a comical ‘copy pasta’ about a fake story at a grocery store.

Other fans used it as an opportunity to dismiss the mock to “cancel” Jschlatt over his Tweet, with sarcastic replies about how terrible he is.

he needs to be held accountable for this! schlatt continues to do these blatantly racist, homophobic actions, idc if it's a bit, its not funny! pic.twitter.com/vHOjf64oYh — 🙂 (@qTWOB2FO4KrKPgK) December 2, 2020

Jschlatt is a popular YouTuber, often making videos on Minecraft, Among Us and various other games, as well as general commentary videos.

In November, his Twitter account with over 1.2 million followers was verified, before soon after being inexplicably unverified. Meanwhile, CallMeCarson, with over 1.6 million followers, is still awaiting verification from Twitter – and loves to let them know about it.