BTS’ Jungkook stuns fans after revealing new short hairstyle

BTS star Jungkook left fans stunned after unveiling his short new hairdo in a recent TikTok, after donning lengthy locks for months.

The main singer of supergroup BTS has been keeping his hair fairly long for several months, and even went mega-viral when he rocked a curly bob earlier this year.

But on August 30, Jungkook surprised his fans when he appeared in a TikTok video with a fresh short haircut to promote the Alesso remix version of his hit single ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto.)

In the clip, he slowly danced to the song and made a 360° turn to show all angles of his new shorter hairstyle, before performing the choreography to ‘Seven.’

While Jungkook was hoping that fans would duet his TikTok, the revelation that he had chopped off his lengthy locks immediately sent the ARMY fandom into a frenzy.

The 25-year-old’s haircut quickly gained traction across various social media platforms, leading phrases like “HIS HAIR,” “Jungkook’s hair,” and “Kookie” to trend on Twitter.

BTS ARMY split over Jungkook’s new trim

ARMYs under the video said the idol looked adorable and much younger, endearingly referring to him as “boba Jungkook” and “a baby.”

“HIS HAIR HES SO CUTE,” one wrote. “Boba Jungkook is back in business, I’m so happy!” another said. “He looks younger with this new hairstyle,” a third commented. “Baby face JK,” someone else added.

Others weren’t quite ready to accept the drastic change. “Already miss the long hair,” one shared. “Noo I loved his long hair so much but he still looks really good,” another said.

Earlier this month, Jungkook received his long-awaited blue verification tick on TikTok, after he accidentally exposed his account on Weverse. During a livestream on August 29, the BTS star proudly declared himself a TikToker and promised to deliver more fun content for fans in the future.