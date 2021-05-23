BTS break their own insane YouTube record with new song Butter - Dexerto

South Korea’s hottest septet has done it again, as BTS – also known as the ‘Bangtang Boys’- has crushed a new string of records after their latest single, ‘Butter’, premiered on YouTube May 21.

As the highly-anticipated music video for their latest song premiered on YouTube on Thursday, May 21, at 12AM ET/1PM KST, the seven-piece boyband once again made history, with their music video for ‘Butter’ broke YouTube’s record for the most viewed video in 24 hours after amassing 113 million views in that time.

But that isn’t the only record the new music video broke – it has also been crowned as having the biggest premiere in YouTube’s history after drawing in 3.9 million concurrent viewers.

The song, which is currently Number 1 on iTunes in over 100 countries, also broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut in the music app’s history after being streamed 11 million times in 24 hours.

Within two hours of the song’s debut, it was propelled to Number 1 in iTunes’ US chart.

This is the latest record-breaker in a string of successes for the boyband. It was announced in February that BTS had crushed a 28-year long record for the most music show awards won in a year after ‘Dynamite’ was recognised at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

As well as this, last year, they broke the record for most views within 10 minutes of uploading a YouTube video after 20 million fans watched their ‘Dynamite’ video.

BTS’s first performance of ‘Butter’ is set to go ahead at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. This year, the group are up for four awards: Top Selling Song (for ‘Dynamite’), Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.