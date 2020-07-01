Bryce Hall gets "revenge" on Addison Rae's TikTok with bestie Quinton Greggs

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have seemingly rekindled their romance in the eyes of fans — and the duo has just given viewers even more reason to believe that their relationship is very much a real thing.

Wait… are Addison and Bryce together again?

While Addison Rae claimed she was “single” in an interview with Vlog Squad member Jeff Whittek earlier this month, viewers aren’t convinced that she and Hall aren’t an item again, with the two regularly appearing in TikToks together.

That’s not all; Bryce continuously references Rae in his social media posts, and the two were even seen out at dinner together by paparazzi, further fanning the flames of a potential romance between the two.

So what’s up with Bryce Hall?

However, while things might seem on the up and up between the TikTok stars, it doesn’t look like Hall is afraid of throwing a little shade here and there — even toward his one of his best buds.

Things heated up after Rae posted a collaborative video to TikTok in late June alongside Hall’s friend, Quinton Greggs, with the two performing a dance about “besties.”

It seems that Hall may have taken their dance quite seriously — either that, or he’s not afraid to poke fun at the situation, uploading his own version of the trend with Gregg’s girlfriend, Cynthia Parker.

Many fans are interpreting as good-humored “revenge” due to Hall’s caption for the video, which reads, “Quinton, this is payback.”

When did the ‘Braddison’ rumors start?

While Hall and Rae are a popular couple among TikTok users, the two have never actually confirmed that they are in a relationship, with rumors sparking across the net in fall 2019 after they posted a few videos together.

Bryce later confirmed that he and Addison were mere “friends and plan to remain that way,” with Rae expressing similar sentiments further down the road.

addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air 😦 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 30, 2020

Despite their statements to the contrary, it doesn’t look like fans are convinced of their platonic status — especially now that Bryce has gone through with his “payback” video.