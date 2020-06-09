Bryce Hall and Addison Rae fuel rumors they're back together

Are Addison Rae and Bryce Hall dating again? Their fans certainly think so, and they’re fuelling the rumors on their own social media.

On Monday, June 8, Bryce tweeted “Urgh Addison”, then quickly said: “Addison tweeted that off my phone...smh but true.” Addison’s mom Sheri responded: “Love her for that”, to which Bryce said “She’s kinda weird cool”, leaving fans entirely convinced of a rekindled relationship.

addison tweeted that off my phone... smh but true — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 8, 2020

One fan said: “They literally have been together almost every day this week WHATTTT”

They literally have been together almost everyday this week WHATTTT — Sophie (@Sophie45219200) June 8, 2020

On the same day, a video of Addison being asked if she and Bryce were together again circulated on Instagram. Addison replied: “No comment”, but fans were convinced that her flustered reaction was another sign.

The pair also appeared in a TikTok together on Monday dancing to Amine’s ‘REEL IT IN’, a song currently trending on the app.

When did they first start dating?

The "Braddison'' buzz first began in October 2019 after the pair posted multiple TikToks together of them looking particularly close. Braddison appeared to be confirmed in January when Bryce posted a picture of them kissing to Instagram.

But, on January 30 Bryce shut down all excitement around their relationship on Twitter, saying: "Addison and I are NOT dating!!!... She’s doing her own thing and I'm doing mine. We’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! I still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air 😦 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 30, 2020

Despite swirling rumors once again in April and May, following several references to Bryce still crushing on Addison by their friends, it was still unclear after Addison’s mum commented on a TikTok saying: “They are not together”, but later tweeted: “stan Bryce Hall for clear skin.”

stan bryce hall for clear skin — Sheri Nicolee (@sherinicolee) May 27, 2020

Now, after leaving fans to speculate based on minimal evidence, the pair are fanning the flames themselves, and it looks as though they’re making little effort to shut the excitement down. Whether or not they'll make it official soon remains to be seen.