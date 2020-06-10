Addison Rae addresses dating speculation amid Bryce Hall rumors

Addison Rae has once again faced questioning over the ongoing rumors that she is back with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, and given fans a definitive answer.

Starting in October 2019, we saw Rae and Hall appearing in each other’s TikToks and before long it became clear that the two were definitely seeing each other.

Though it was seemingly never confirmed that they were an item, there was definite chemistry between them, and Bryce in particular has made no effort to hide his feelings, regularly referencing her in his posts.

Though rumors seem to be heating up throughout the early days of June, with Hall once again making jokes and speaking about Addison, a new video has surfaced confirming what is going on.

In her appearance in a video for the Vlog Squad’s Jeff Wittek, Addison gets a haircut and hangs out with Wittek and Nick Antonyan, before moving on to more personal matters.

While Wittek is getting started with the haircut, he asks the one question on everyone’s minds: “You dating anybody?”

With a very slight hesitation, so minute you might just miss it, Addison simply says “I am single,” dispelling any rumors that her and Hall were dating again.

When asked what kind of men she likes, she said that she just likes someone who’s passionate about what they do, which is very much open for interpretation for Bryce Hall fans.

(Timestamp: 10:08)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwyRbfVRslE

Obviously, Antonyan didn’t miss a beat, asking if she “liked the acting [he] did earlier,” adding that he “put a lot of passion into it.”

Addison also said that she doesn’t have a preference on appearance, but that personality is a big thing and they have to be funny as well as passionate. It’s worth noting, however, that this video was filmed in May, so it’s very possible things have changed since then.

Whether or not Bryce fits the bill is entirely down to Addison, at the end of the day, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.