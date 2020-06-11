Bryce Hall confronts TikTok star over “smash or pass” video controversy

TikTok star Bryce Hall has responded after being accused of trying to start a fight by fellow content creator Sebastian Topete over his controversial “smash or pass” video which featured the likes of Addison Rae and Kenzie Ziegler.

After Topete and Clubhouse housemate Isaak Presley published the video, they were met with a bunch of criticism from fans, peers and critics, but few were as critical as Bryce Hall.

He immediately hit out at the video and its creators, calling it “trash” and joking that they could be the next YouTube Boxing match.

Although some may have thought it was nothing more than internet beef, that seems to have turned out not to be the case, as Sebastian has accused Bryce Hall of turning up at his house for a fight.

Hall probably has more of a vested interest in the video due to his ongoing on/off relationship with Addison Rae, which makes the tension between these two even more heated.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Topete accused Hall of turning up at the Clubhouse with cameras, trying to degrade and fight him, adding that Hall “took it too far.”

In response, Hall said that he “didn’t try fighting Topete” but that he wanted to prove he is “just another idiot p**sy who talks sh*t online but wouldn’t do sh*t in person.”

In a follow-up tweet that Bryce has not deleted, the Sway LA resident said that he didn’t want to fight, he “just wanted to get the message out to everyone who talks sh*t behind a screen that they act completely different in person.”

this man rly thought i pulled up to his house to try to fight him 😂 that’s not fair to the kid, i just wanted to get the message out to everyone who talks shit behind a screen that they act COMPLETELY different in person... shut the hell up sebastion telepathy — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 10, 2020

It’s evident that Bryce is very invested in this controversy and there is genuinely bad blood between these two now, so we’ll have to wait and see how this turns out.

Perhaps coincidentally, this comes on the same day that a video was published in which Addison Rae confirmed that she’s single – so perhaps he’s trying to win her over once again.