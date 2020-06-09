Bryce Hall hits out at Sebastian Topete over "trash" smash or pass video

TikTok star Bryce Hall has slammed YouTuber and Clubhouse member Sebastian Topete over a divisive “smash or pass” video he uploaded rating female social media influencers.

Topete’s video, created alongside fellow TikTokker Isaak Presley, rated various online entertainers, including former Dance Moms contestant Mackenzie “Kenzie” Ziegler.

Ziegler hit out at the boys’ video in short order, dubbing their content “disrespectful” and claiming that she “just can’t believe how guys talk about girls on the internet.”

Ziegler wasn’t the only star to criticize the video, either; massively popular TikTokker Bryce Hall also took shots at Sebastian over the divisive upload, calling him out in an Instagram livestream.

“I kinda said the content was trash, because like, it was,” Hall said of the matter. “Honestly, stick to TikTok.”

That’s not all; Hall even appeared to threaten the YouTuber with physical violence over the subject, and jokingly teased a boxing match to sort out the scandal.

“Stay in your lane buddy, before I walk over to the Clubhouse and ‘smash or pass’ some f**king sense into you, dude,” he continued. “...he’s 19, right? How old is he? Next YouTube boxing match! Nah, I’m kidding — that would not get any views.”

“If you want real, good content, watch my YouTube videos [...] ’smash or pass’ is so 2015, 2016. And it’s kinda disrespectful.”

Topete has since responded to Hall’s comments, bringing up Bryce’s own history with ‘smash or pass’ content and even accusing him of “sl*t shaming” women in the past.

“It’s just a video,” he replied. “It’s fine. I don’t know why he’s so pressed over that. I’ve been calling girls ‘cute,’ it’s not like sl*t shaming them, like Bryce has, in the past.”

Ziegler has also spoken out once again on the subject: “No hate towards Seb or Isaak. I’m not on anyone’s side, I was just saying videos like this are gross. No one hate on them, whatsoever.”

Topete and Preseley’s offensive video has since been deleted, with Sebastian asking angry critics to “let it be.”