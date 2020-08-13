Bryce Hall accused of kicking trans women out of house party

TikTok star and Sway House member Bryce Hall is facing allegations of transphobia, after a woman accused him of giving she and her friends the boot from a house party over their gender.

Bryce Hall is one of TikTok’s — and YouTube’s — biggest up-and-coming personalities, best known for his on-again, off-again relationship with social media star Addison Rae, as well as his humorously chaotic vlogs.

In spite of his authentic personality and immense popularity, Hall is coming under fire on all sides, after being accused of kicking two transgender women and their friend, a Black woman, out of a house party due to prejudice and discrimination.

Twitter user ‘leahhhskye’ made the serious allegations in a now-deleted Tweet as a response to Hall’s own divisive thoughts on ‘cancel culture’ on August 8.

“Babe, you kicked my two friends and I out of a ‘party’ ‘cause two of us are proudly trans and our other friend was a Black female?” she wrote. “So expect to be canceled? Why are people like you even given a platform. It’s mind-boggling.”

That’s not all; leahhhskye also uploaded a TikTok about the situation, further clarifying what had allegedly taken place on the night of the party.

“So, me and my homegirls pull up to a party,” Leah explained. “Not even five minutes into the party, we get kicked out because I’m transgender, because my friend is transgender, because my friend is gay, and because my friend is a Black woman.”

“It’s 2020,” she continued. “The next time some s**t like this happens, it’s not gonna go down like this. I can promise you that.”

(Leah's video starts at 3:45)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPFDOd5pCyw

However, it seems that many fans of Hall are taking Leah’s comments with a grain of salt, with many asking her for proof or further explanation for the supposed incident.

Hall has yet to comment on the subject at the time of writing, and Leah has since deleted all posts relating to her accusations.

Considering the current state of global affairs, one shouldn’t be going to house parties, anyway — but discrimination is never okay, and fans are waiting to hear more on Hall’s side of the story following Leah’s serious accusations against him.