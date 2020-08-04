Addison Rae & Bryce Hall fuel breakup rumors with cryptic tweets

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been a popular item among fans for quite some time — and although they haven’t become exclusive, ‘Braddison’ might be over for good before it could officially begin.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been appearing in each other’s TikToks and other social media posts since fall 2019, with the two even indulging in open PDA, fueling rumors of a secret romance.

However, in spite of their obvious affection for each other, both Bryce and Addison have been adamant that they are not dating, but have merely gone out on dates with each other and were “testing the waters.”

Although taking things slow certainly isn’t a bad idea for the fast-paced lives of social media stars, ‘Braddison’ was definitely one of the internet’s most confusing pairings to date — but it seems that their relationship has already gone under.

In a paparazzi video on August 2, Addison was confronted by Bryce, who asked her why she’d deleted a photo of them. Seeming to brush him off, Rae replied, “Sometimes, a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do,” leading fans to wonder if the two hadn’t broken things off.

(Topic begins at 1:29)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9M5t2LEUJU

Speculation sparked further after both TikTokers published a series of cryptic tweets, with Hall writing, “Watch how fast I can not give a f***,” quickly followed by, “Here’s the answer: I already don’t give one.”

here’s the answer: already don’t give one https://t.co/fUjDMOZWmE — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 3, 2020

“No one knows the full story to anything, and luckily, I choose not to put every detail on the internet, so please respect me and my feelings,” Rae Tweeted. “Nothing’s confusing, it was explained privately.”

no one knows the full story to anything and luckily i choose not to put every detail on the internet so please respect me and my feelings. nothings confusing, it was explained privately — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 3, 2020

The two later shared a photo sitting in a car together, with the caption, “Handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said.”

handling things privately and off social media just like you guys said 😎 pic.twitter.com/jpE2O4lUzf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 3, 2020

“Look at us being semi-mature,” Hall wrote of their meeting.

look at us being semi mature @whoisaddison 😄 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 3, 2020

While there’s no telling exactly what went down between the TikTokers, it doesn’t seem like they’re romantically involved anymore — if they ever were, to begin with.

Luckily for them, it seems like they took care of their issues privately and away from the eyes of prying paparazzi, although it seems the real story behind ‘Braddison’ will forever remain a mystery.