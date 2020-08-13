Daisy Keech under fire for "copying" fitness brand with her new product

Former Hype House and Clubhouse member Daisy Keech is under fire for allegedly copying another fitness brand’s design for workout bands, with some fans accusing her of deleting comments drawing attention to the matter.

After leaving the Hype House in March due to issues with business partner Thomas Petrou, Daisy Keech went solo with her entrepreneurial skills, starting her own TikTok house - the Clubhouse.

But after reconsidering what her “passion in life is” she decided to exit her own crew with the aim to pursue interior design and home renovation.

That business plan also seemed to take a new turn when Daisy launched her own fitness brand Keech Peach, which includes the sale of fitness equipment and workout plans.

She initially was criticized by some reviewers for charging $47 for a workout plan that could have been found online “by simply googling butt workouts,” but other users seemed to be keen to try it out.

However, she’s now under fire for a different reason. One of Daisy’s products are fitness bands, used to aid customers in their execution of her exercise plans. Fans have called out the design as looking strikingly similar to another fitness brand, Peach Bands.

Both sets of bands feature a similar pink color scheme, a similar font, and an identifiable peach silhouette logo.

People were quick to tag Peach Bands beneath the photo, and some of them noted that it appeared as though Daisy was deleting some of those comments.

People are divided on whether or not this was an intentional rip off on Keech Peach’s part. Some share pictures of very similar bands they had purchased off sites like Amazon, with the same pink colors and minimalistic font.

I literally own bands like these pic.twitter.com/zn0Cb1KSN2 — ✨StutterDoll (@_StutterDoll) August 12, 2020

I bought some very similar ones off of amazon ?? pic.twitter.com/M0KmrSzeHJ — whit? (@WhitneyArabie) August 13, 2020

However, others note the undeniable resemblance of the peach logo, and suggest it's this that makes the two products “literally the same thing.”

I'm usually weary about calling things ripoffs, but damn girl. Those are literally the same thing. — ???? (@pixelpoyo) August 12, 2020

At the time of writing, Keech Peach’s version of the fitness bands are still up on their site, selling for $29.