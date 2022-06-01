Boxing legend Butterbean challenges Jake Paul to fight: “Let’s get it on!”

Despite being 55-years-old, boxing legend Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch claims he’s in the “best shape of his life” and wants to end his career with a bang by doing one last fight against Jake Paul.

Butterbean is one of the most iconic heavyweight boxers in existence. Not only did his career span more than 20 years between 1994 and 2015, but in that time, he also racked up 77 wins, 58 of which ended with a knockout.

It’s been a while since he last fought. However, after working on his fitness and claiming he’s in the best shape of his life, he wants to have one last dance in the ring against Jake Paul. He laid down the challenge on TikTok.

“I’m at fight weight,” he said. “And the big announcement is that I’m going fight one last fight. It’s going to be one year from now. Jake Paul, if you’re ready, I’m here for you my friend. Let’s get it on. Me and you Jake Paul.”

Butterbean believes it would be an “awesome fight” and he’s raring to go after Jake called him as a sideshow. “After you said what you said about me in the magazine, I’m ready to fight you. Are you ready? I don’t think so.”

“I’ve still heard nothing from Jake Paul. But hopefully one day he’ll say ‘Hey Butterbean, Let’s do this!’ because that’s my goal,” he added. “I want to have one last fight against him or Mike Tyson. I don’t care which.”

Butterbean posted a follow-up video confirming he hasn’t heard back from Jake yet. However, his determination to make it happen hasn’t wavered in the slightest, and he remains hopeful that it will happen.

In the meantime, Jake’s been linked to potential fights against Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather, Kamaru Usman, and more. So, if he does decide to accept Butterbean’s challenge, it’ll likely be on the back burner.