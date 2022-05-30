Jake Paul warned he will “pay dearly” if he fights Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva’s boxing coach Luis Carlos Dorea says Jake Paul will “pay dearly” if he goes through with his plan to fight the former UFC superstar inside the boxing ring.

After a brief hiatus from in-ring action, where he’s focused on building up his stable of fighters under the Most Valuable Promotions brand, Jake Paul will be returning to boxing on August 13.

As of now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer doesn’t have an opponent for his return fight, but plenty of names have been mentioned, including former UFC king Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. The Brazillian superstar has made the transition from MMA to boxing with relative ease, picking up a 3-1 record. He even has a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr under his belt.

Silva has seemingly become the frontrunner to fight Jake in the summer, seeing as he’s in-ring shape and active. Though, the YouTuber has been warned about making the fight a reality.

Silva’s boxing coach, Luis Carlos Dorea, spoke to MMAFighting about the possibility of having ‘The Spider’ take on ‘The Problem Child’ at some point, and he was pretty surprised that it’s a serious consideration.

“You have to laugh, right? Have to laugh. Jake Paul is doing his part, which is to promote,” Dorea told MMAFighting about Jake’s idea of fighting both Anderson and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“He has to think of an exhibition,” Silva’s coach added. “If he’s considering a fight, I think he will pay dearly. In promoting, it’s all valid. He’s doing his part, using his tongue, but you can’t use your tongue inside the ring. You have to use your fists, and it’s a whole other story. Anderson is far better.”

The former UFC middleweight champion has said that a fight between himself and Jake is “possible,” with the YouTuber also changing on his previous stance of not wanting to fight Anderson.

At this point, it remains to be seen as to who Jake will fight on August 13, but a bout with Silva would be incredibly interesting and match what he wants from an opponent.