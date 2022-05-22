Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather & Anderson Silva to fights on “same night”

Jake Paul has laid down the gauntlet to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Anderson Silva as he was less than impressed with their performances on the Mayweather vs Don Moore fight card.

As he’s cemented his place in the world of boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been afraid of trash-talking some of the best fighters around. He’s eager to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at some point and believes he’ll be a world champion, even if others don’t.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also gotten into things with Floyd Mayweather, starting with the whole ‘got yo hat’ drama from May 2021 to Jake calling out Floyd for not paying his brother Logan for their fight.

Despite the difference in their respective weight classes – Jake fights around Cruiserweight while Floyd is a much lighter Welterweight – the social media star has targeted a fight with the boxing legend, and even called him out after his return to the ring in Abu Dhabi – with Anderson Silva also getting caught up in the call-out.

The two fighters were a part of the two main events on the May 21 show in the UAE, with Mayweather taking on his former sparring partner ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore and Silva fighting his compatriot Bruno Machado.

Despite it being an exhibition bout, Mayweather was able to dispatch of Moore after eight rounds, with a brutal body shot bringing an end to proceedings. Silva and Machado went the distance in their fight, with Silva likely being named the winner had it not been an exhibition.

The performances didn’t impress Jake Paul though, who claimed that he could beat fighters on the same night, and with relative ease as well.

I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 21, 2022

Of course, while Jake is confident in his own skills, beating two highly-skilled fighters in one night would be nigh on impossible – especially when one of them has an argument to be boxing’s GOAT.

He is more likely to get his hands on Silva, given the former UFC king said he’s open to fighting Jake down the line. Though, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.