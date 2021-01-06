Logo
Body painter hits out at Twitch after “bulls**t” permanent ban

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:42

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch body painter hits out after permanent ban
Twitter: @DelightDaniTV

A body painter and streamer, ‘DelightDaniTV,’ has been permanently banned from Twitch despite seemingly following their Terms of Service, causing her to hit out at the platform in a pointed series of social media posts.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts; from broadcasting video games to sharing sightseeing ventures and even competitive dating shows, the platform stands as one of the most varied live streaming sites out there.

However, one of its categories continues to garner controversy throughout the years and that hasn’t appeared to stop after a body painting streamer was hit with a ban despite seeming to follow the platform’s rules.

On January 6, streamer and body painter ‘DelightDaniTV’ hit out at Twitch after receiving a permanent suspension for “inappropriate body art,” which included such offenses as “ females not wearing opaque paint over their chest area” and “wearing a paint and latex combination while streaming content unrelated to body art.”

Dani argued that she was not in violation of any of these rules, showing that she was completely covered with opaque paint in a screenshot taken from her broadcast at the time of the ban.

“TWITCH JUST PERMANENTLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART,” she wrote. “I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS. THIS IS KINDA BULLS**T GUYS.”

“According to twitch TOS, using pasties and a layer of latex to cover your nipple and areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines, which I followed,” she continued. “If they ain’t cool with body paint, they need to delete the category and not allow it at all.”

This is far from the first time that a body painter has been banned from the site despite appearing to follow Twitch’s guidelines.

A number of female body painters have received suspensions from the platform despite painting their chests before the stream even started and only broadcasting the painting in question.

Twitch itself provided a much-needed update to its nudity and body painting policy in April 2020, although some streamers have taken issue with its clauses for being “vague.”

Twitch has yet to respond to Dani’s permanent ban at the time of writing.

TikToker Danielle Cohn denies using slur after backlash over video clip

Published: 6/Jan/2021 20:15

by Virginia Glaze
Danielle Cohn denies saying a slur in video
YouTube: Danielle Cohn

Popular influencer Danielle Cohn is facing outrage after a video clip of hers went viral, in which many critics felt she stopped herself short of saying a slur.

Danielle Cohn is a relatively well-known influencer all around, boasting over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and a jaw-dropping 18.5 million followers on TikTok.

Despite her peppy attitude, the young star has been wrapped in controversy throughout her career, and her latest scandal sparked due to an unfortunate slip-up in a group Q&A video.

On January 5, Cohn gathered with a number of friends on a couch to “ask guys JUICY questions that girls are afraid to ask,” as indicated by the video’s title.

However, it wasn’t the “juicy questions” that have critics shaking their heads; instead, it’s an apparent slur she seemed to say that has incited outrage online.

“It makes him look weak!” Cohn shouted. “It looks ***,” she began, before clapping her hands over her mouth after appearing to realize what she was going to say.

“Cut that out!” she appeared to ask her editor. “It is dumb!”

The video quickly went viral across social media, with viewers speaking out against the influencer for seeming to use a slur. Cohn has since explained her side of the story, arguing that she had meant to say someone’s name, instead.

“I meant to say someone’s name with an r, and then I figured I shouldn’t,” Cohn wrote in an Instagram comment. “I don’t wanna bring him up, so I said cut that out, but my editor didn’t cut it out.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like critics are buying her explanation, with many noting the context of her sentence and the similarity of the “name” she’d meant to say with the supposed slur in question.

“She legit says ‘but its ***,’” one user said of the situation. “What a name.”

“I heard ‘re-’ now who she know name is like that?” another wrote. “Stop the cap.”

Commenters call out Danielle Cohn
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Commenters were quick to call out Cohn for supposedly saying a slur during a video clip.

Regardless, Cohn has yet to speak further on the situation in wake of the backlash that has mounted against her after the video has taken over TikTok tea pages.