Billie Eilish stuns fans with thirsty response to Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking TikTok

Megan Thee Stallion is going viral for her latest TikTok — and it’s caught just about everyone’s attention, including Billie Eilish.

American music icon Megan Thee Stallion has returned to the limelight following the sentencing of rapper Tory Lanez, who is set to serve 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot back in 2020.

She recently teamed up with Cardi B to release their song ‘Bongos’ earlier this month, and now, she’s flaunting her stuff on TikTok to the tune of millions of views and likes.

On September 17, Megan uploaded a video to TikTok that left the entire internet with their jaws on the floor.

Instagram: theestallion Megan Thee Stallion is making fans go gaga after uploading her latest TikTok clip.

Billie Eilish is obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion’s latest TikTok

In the clip, Megan shows off her toned stomach and belly button piercing as she dances — but it’s not long before she throws it back in a pair of leggings, twerking it out to ‘Ok Kool’ by Yeat.

“Before the gym,” Megan captioned the video. “She toned but it still move, don’t panic.” Although the rapper looks like she’s slimmed down thanks to her efforts in the gym, she’s still got it going on — and fans are loving it.

Viewers are going gaga over the rapper’s newest video, praising her looks and natural body with hilarious quips about how they’re totally available for her to date.

“I cook. I clean. I watch anime. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll DO,” one fan wrote.

“I will do anything for you,” another said.

However, the best comment under Megan’s video was left by none other than acclaimed music artist Billie Eilish, who joined in on the thirst with a side-busting quip of her own.

“Megan, I’m literally free whenever,” she wrote.

YouTube: Vogue Billie Eilish’s hilarious comment sent the entire internet into a frenzy.

Fans couldn’t get over Eilish’s hilarious remark and flooded the comments section, with one user saying in response: “Why am I not surprised that you’re here!”

“Billie, what are you doing here!” another exclaimed.

However, others are focused on why Megan’s been going so hard in the gym, with a few viewers speculating that she might be prepping for a possible superhero role.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that Megan has won the internet. This is the latest news to come from the rap star after fans were convinced she was caught arguing with Justin Timberlake at the VMAs.