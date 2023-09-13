Internet erupts as Megan Thee Stallion seemingly argues with Justin Timberlake at VMAs

The 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs) have taken an unexpected turn, with a backstage video capturing what seems to be a heated exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake.

The 19-second clip, which has since gone viral, shows Megan waving her finger at Timberlake, who seems to be laughing or smiling in response.

Of course, the internet is now buzzing with speculation about the nature of their exchange. Fans were quick to take sides, with comments ranging from “idk what they were arguing about but she’s right” to calls for a lip reader to decipher the silent exchange.

The video’s rapid spread led many to believe that a major altercation had taken place between the two stars.

However, a report from Variety has since shed light on the incident, suggesting that there was “zero fight” between the two artists.

The brief interaction, which seemed intense in the silent video, was apparently more gentle than it appeared. Megan’s animated gestures, which some interpreted as anger, might have been nothing more than a passionate conversation or a playful exchange.

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’

“It was very cute,” the source says.

It’s worth noting that both Megan and Timberlake had significant moments during the VMAs. Timberlake reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates to present an award, while Megan delivered a show-stopping performance.

Given the high emotions and adrenaline backstage at such events, it’s not uncommon for artists to have animated interactions. But for now, it seems there was more smoke than fire in this viral VMA moment.