Billie Eilish shocks fans after flying in economy class

Billie Eilish fans were shocked to see the A-list celebrity flying in economy class instead of first class, or better yet, in a private jet.

Billie Eilish rose to fame in 2015 when she was only 14 years old, as she released her first single ‘Ocean Eyes’ to SoundCloud that year.

She proceeded to gain even more fans after releasing her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me.” Eilish was then able to successfully tour for the first time just a year later, continuing to garner acclaim along the way.

In 2019, she broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest female artist to chart at number one in the UK, and also for having the most US Hot 100 song entries on the charts at the same time.

Though she’s considered an A-list celebrity who can afford just about anything, including a private jet, Eilish was recently spotted flying economy class, leaving fans in shock at the surprising sighting.

TikTok: williambossanova Billie Eilish posted to a pic of herself flying economy class on IG.

Billie Eilish reportedly flies economy due to environmental reasons

Eilish has been a class act since the inception of her career and continued to prove herself and her singing skills throughout the years by staying on top of the charts.

Though fans would never have expected to see her flying economy, some were shocked to see just that, as Eilish recently boarded a plane, sitting in the window seat.

She even posted a photo to her Instagram story while on the plane with sunshine on her face, sporting a makeup-free look.

Though Eilish may have intended to be incognito, a fan of hers did record the star just a few rows in front of her. The fan later posted the video to TikTok, where viewers were stunned to see Eilish flying economy, saying, “Wait, I thought she flew in a private jet — what!”

Others commented on how they’d react to seeing the star, saying, “I would have been sobbing the whole flight — like very loudly sobbing, omg,” as well as, “I would just go to the bathroom in the front every five minutes to look at her.”

Another fan commented on the fact that Eilish reportedly doesn’t like flying private due to environmental reasons, saying, “Y’all, Billie never flies private.”

Elish even commented on her decision to not fly private in 2019 on The Howard Stern Show, saying, “I think airplanes as a whole are so wasteful and are really really affecting the world in not a great way.”

Though most fans were surprised to see Eilish flying in economy class, they’ll have to get used to the matter, as Eilish shared again this year to Vogue that she isn’t a fan of flying private and is “committed to finding unusual workarounds for travel.”