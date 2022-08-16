Benedict Cumberbatch goes viral for defending fan while signing autographs

‘Doctor Strange’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms after defending a fan who was being pushed.

In a short clip that’s gone viral, the Oscar-winning actor was captured protecting a distressed female fan who was patiently waiting for an autograph.

As several fans were waiting for Benedict to walk outside of a building in Times Square, many seemed to be pushing up against the barriers in turn while they shoved each other.

But when the ‘Doctor Strange’ actor noticed a young female fan being shoved from behind, he proved to be a real-life hero as he continuously asked the crowd to “back up” to provide some space for her.

When the fan he was protecting tried to back away, he told her, “Not you hun, the people pushing you. I’m trying to do it for you,” to which she responded, “Oh thank you, my love.”

Another fan was heard apologizing to the British actor, but he did not approve, and asked them to direct their apology toward the pushed fan.

The heartwarming video has amassed 6.4 million views on TikTok, and has over 800,000 likes.

Fans react to Benedict Cumberbatch defending fan

Thousands of fans and viewers flooded the comment section to express their thoughts on the wholesome moment.

“Shows that if you respect him/others he’ll respect you. The fact he did it without being asked for that woman shows how much he does care for his fans,” one fan commented.

“We love someone who stands for what’s right,” another fan added.

“‘Don’t apologise to me, apologise to the lady’ such a respectful ma,n” a third fan wrote.

“He is totally a genuine guy, not like other Hollywood actors. managed to work with him on Doctor Strange a few years back, very considerate,” someone else shared.