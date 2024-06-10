Doctor Who fans are defending Fifteen’s controversial habit

Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor has a repeated habit of crying throughout Season 14, but many fans are here for his expressive emotions.

When the new Doctor came onto the screen, everyone wanted to know who he would grow to be throughout Doctor Who Season 14. Would he be wise? Angry? Clumsy? Every Doctor has their own unique traits, and throughout the new Doctor Who episodes, it’s clear that Gatwa’s interpretation of the Time Lord is one based on emotion.

Specifically, this version of the Doctor cries. A lot. Across almost every episode, Gatwa’s Doctor has stopped and shed several tears, sometimes quietly, sometimes practically falling to his knees. While this might have caught some fans off guard at first (his crying has been criticized as “overrused” and inappropriate for the powerful character), others are all for it.

Online, many fans (particularly men) are defending the his teary tendencies. According to them, there’s nothing wrong with the Doctor shedding a few tears, and it’s actually a very healthy example for the young fans watching.

As one Reddit user put it: “Doctor Who is the children’s show that adults love, and in my opinion, there is no better lesson to teach young boys than it is OK to be in touch with your emotions. I’m 50-something years old… and I was of the generation where boys were told to suck it up and act like a man and all that nonsense. And it caused emotional problems that followed me for a long time.

“So the long and short of it is if this Doctor helps all those boys sitting in front of the TV understand the importance of letting yourself cry, then this season is a complete and utter victory no matter what the ratings or the angry fanboys ranting on YouTube have to say.”

Another agreed, adding: “Any other Doctor and I would see it as a detriment, but after The Giggle and all that therapy talk it works so much, it’s very wholesome to see the Doctor allowing himself to express any emotion in a truly boundless fashion. For now, this new ’emotional honesty’ direction for the character is being very fun to see explored.”

“You’re absolutely correct,” said another. “And the criticism of the Doctor showing emotion for things is tiresome, and clearly comes more from melted-brain-internet and tedious ideas about masculinity than from any real engagement from the show.”

“Honestly I think the doctor openly crying now is huge character growth and a nice difference,” wrote a fourth.

With the Season 14 finale on the way, there’s no doubt that many more tears are to come. But, if the fandom is anything to go by, it’s worth celebrating them.

