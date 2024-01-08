Man goes viral for his first date Tenet PowerPoint explanation

A devoted Christopher Nolan fan has gone viral after hilariously presenting a PowerPoint explanation about the film Tenet to his first date. Here’s how it went and the reactions from the audience.

Movie buffs delving into plot ideas and speculating on what happens next is nothing new and has been around for a very long time. On the other hand, nowadays it’s common practice to upload videos to YouTube describing unusual films that entertain but aren’t always easy to grasp.

Warner Bros. Tenet is one of the few mind-bending action films to date that is popular among fans.

Christopher Nolan is one filmmaker who frequently has viewers guessing about the film’s plot because he plays with their minds. As fans try to piece together the plot and storyline of Tenet using their theories, the film has been the subject of much discussion.

In a similar vein, one devoted Nolan admirer even went to the trouble of making a PowerPoint presentation that explained the whole film and then posted it online. But they decided to take it up a notch by presenting it to a woman on their first date and filming the whole thing.

An X user by the name of Jason Carman created a PowerPoint presentation titled “Tenet for Dummies” on January 5, 2024, in response to a request from an ex-date for an analysis of the film Tenet. The user succeeded in completing the task and then went on to receive praise from their X audience for their hard work.

But to show that this isn’t just empty talk, they recorded themselves trying out the challenge given by their X followers while out on a first date with a woman. In the same thread that Carman shared the presentation, in which they explained Tenet to their date via a printed PowerPoint, they also released the full video.

In the 17-minute video, Carman discussed the film’s important story points with their date – from Inversion and Temporal Pincer to the terms in the film being palindromes based on the Pompeii carvings and effortlessly described the entire movie while enjoying lunch.

It seemed like their date was paying attention the whole time, finding mind-blowing facts spoken by Carman that they didn’t know anything about. Carman also mentioned their date’s X account with the video to show their followers that the incident was real and not staged.

One fan said, “Thank you for doing your part to restore glory to a misunderstood masterpiece.” Another chimed in, “This is absolutely banger. What a complete legend you are Jason. Hats off.” A third fan added, “All children born after today will heretofore and forevermore be known as ‘Tenet babies’.

However several fans recommended more such films to be explained similarly, one of them being Shane Carruth’s Primer which in itself is a twisted tale about time travel.

