Lil Nas X responds to wild mashup of his music video with Olivia Rodrigo’s

Popular rapper Lil Nas X has responded after someone on YouTube made a mashup of the music video for his new song ‘That’s What I Want,’ and the video for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U.’

The past year has proven to be a hugely successful year for the music industry, and two of the stars who’ve been in the spotlight a great deal recently have been Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X first shot to fame after releasing his insanely viral hit ‘Old Town Road,’ and recently he’s been promoting his debut album ‘Montero.’

Advertisement

Actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo first blew up in a big way back in January when she released her song ‘Drivers License,’ which promptly went viral on TikTok. She’s since released her album ‘Sour’ featuring a huge array of popular tracks.

YouTuber AnDyWuMUSICLAND clearly thought that these two huge stars would be even better if they were combined, as he decided to create a mashup of Lil Nas X’s song ‘That’s What I Want,’ and Olivia Rodrigo’s hit ‘Good 4 U.’

Not only did he mix the tracks, but he also spliced together the music videos for each song, which ended up creating a whole new narrative.

Advertisement

But nothing caught people’s attention more than the thumbnail which is a hilarious mix of both videos, and even Lil Nas X himself had something to say about it, reacting to the image on Twitter.

“Who made this shit lmaoooo,” he wrote. “Olivia I’m so sorry.”

who made this shit lmaoooo.

olivia i’m so sorry. pic.twitter.com/7NwRCzGtRq — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 22, 2021

Despite the wild thumbnail, many commented saying they were pleasantly surprised by how good the mashup actually is,

Lil Nas’s reaction to the image has drawn a lot of attention, with his tweet getting over 270,000 likes, and people have already started using the thumbnail as a meme template in response.