Charli D’Amelio stunned after Taylor Swift comments on her TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was stunned after pop sensation Taylor Swift left a comment on one of her videos, responding with a video of her looking utterly shocked.

Hugely popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift delighted fans in August after she finally joined video-sharing platform TikTok, and within only a few weeks has gained over 5 million followers on her account.

She has already been spreading the love on the app by releasing the re-recorded version of her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ specifically so fans could use it in their videos participating in the ‘slow zoom’ trend.

But she’s not only been interacting heavily with her fans on the app, but also other creators.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed creator, with over 125 million followers to her name. She’s best known for her viral dancing videos, and has had the opportunity to interact with plenty of famous faces throughout her time in the spotlight.

On September 23, Charli decided to try her hand at the slow zoom trend with Taylor’s song, in a video that got 700,000 likes.

The video got a great response—especially thanks to one comment from the artist herself. “Hi, you’re adorable,” read the all-caps message.

Naturally, Charli was stunned to see the interaction and quickly made a video response. In the TikTok, Charli just stares wide-eyed at the camera in total shock, writing in the caption, “hey queen,” with a crown emoji next to it.

The interaction between the two stars proved to be just as exciting for fans as it was for Charli, with people flooding the video with excited comments congratulating the TikToker. It’s another example of Taylor embracing the popularity and virality of TikTok too.

Some even expressed hope that the pair might collab on something in the future, but whether anything like that will actually happen remains to be seen.