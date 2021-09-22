How to buy Valkyrae’s new streetwear clothing line

YouTube star Valkyrae is getting ready to unleash her brand-new line of merchandise, and we’ve got all the info you need to score some stylish new duds from the 2020 Content Creator of the Year.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the internet’s most popular streamers. After signing an exclusive broadcasting contract with YouTube last year, she has become one of 2021’s most-watched female content creators and continues to smash milestones left and right.

Alongside her ongoing streaming empire, Rae has also appeared in several music videos from her contemporaries, including Corpse Husband’s ‘DAYWALKER,’ as well as Bella Poarch’s ‘Build a Bitch’ and ‘Inferno.’

Advertisement

Now, she’s adding yet another major accomplishment to her resume in the form of a seriously stylish clothing line.

Valkyrae partners with Revolt to create her own streetwear

Valkyrae has partnered with influencer clothing company ‘Revolt’ to create her very own line of streetwear featuring her unique branding.

“Understanding the success that I’ve attained this year, I have my eyes set on diverging from the standard digital creator career path by focusing on the business side of the industry and investing away from streaming,” Valkyrae said of her latest venture, as per Revolt. “It was important to me that I work with a company, like Revolt, who would help me create my own clothing collection that steps away from the traditional merchandise seen from influencers these days.”

Advertisement

Where to buy Valkyrae’s new merchandise

The streamer has been teasing her new merch for some time. In fact, she spilled about the photo shoot she planned for her line a week or so prior… but it didn’t exactly turn out as expected.

Luckily, she was able to get her friends together for a fun-filled photoshoot sometime later, which she shared with fans on September 19. The full line of clothing includes:

The Total Eclipse 50/50 Sweater ($60),

Solar Departure Black Sweatshirt ($55),

Radiant Spirits Tie-Die Sweatshirt ($55),

Radiant Spirits Tie-Die Sweatpants ($50),

Radiant Spirits Acid Wash Hoodie ($65),

Radiant Spirits Acid Wash Sweatpants ($50),

Daywalker Black Shirt ($30),

Solar Departure Cream Shirt ($30) and a plushie of Rae’s doggo, Mika!

The merch line officially opens for pre-orders on Friday, September 24 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET, and is only available for purchase via Valkyrae’s web store for one week.

Right now, the site only features a countdown, alongside the words “radiant,” “spirits,” “solar,” and “departure” on top of a moving background.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, Valkyrae boasts a pretty decent resume when it comes to fashion. In fact, Rae got to model for Gucci when the famous fashion brand collaborated with 100 Thieves, the massive esports org that she co-owns.

For now, fans are standing by anxiously as they await the launch of Rae’s highly-anticipated merch line in just two days’ time.