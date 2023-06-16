Beauty clinic owners arrested for the murder of South Korean Instagram star

A couple running a beauty clinic in Cambodia have been arrested following the murder of South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong.

South Korean influencer Byun Ah-Yeong, who went by the public persona ‘BJ Ahyeong’, had amassed an Instagram following of 260,000. On top of that, she was also a popular DJ in her spare time.

The social media star announced she would be stepping back from the public eye earlier this year in March. However, Ahyeong’s body was reportedly found dumped on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh last week.

Now, a Chinese couple has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The couple runs a beauty clinic and claims the influencer died after suffering seizures while receiving an unspecified treatment.

Panicked, they then allegedly disposed of her body in fear of punishment. Ahyeong’s remains were reportedly wrapped in red cloth and dumped in a pit, later found by locals.

However, prosecutors have refuted the couple’s statement. Identified as Lai Wenshao and Cai Huijuan, Prosecutor Plang Sophal told Australian Federal Police that the couple had been charged with “murder accompanied by torture”.

Fans of the 33-year-old influencer have flocked to Instagram to send their condolences and share their grief.

“It was your birthday yesterday, but I heard the bad news and it hurts so much,” one commenter posted. “Rest in peace Ayoung.”

As the case continues to unfold, we will be sure to keep you updated here.