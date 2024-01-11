Parasite director calls for investigation into Lee Sun-kyun’s death

South Korea has been in the spotlight due to the recent death of actor Lee Sun-kyun after a lengthy investigation into his alleged involvement in illegal drug use – now, the Parasite director and others are calling for an investigation into his death.

South Korea is no stranger to cracking down on drug-related cases no matter the social status of those involved, with the country having some of the strictest drug laws. In February of 2023, Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in was under investigation for the alleged use of propofol and other illegal drugs, which led to public scrutiny, loss of leading roles, and more.

In December 2023, Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun was called into questioning for his alleged involvement in an ongoing drug case involving other celebrities. While reports claimed that he had taken illegal drugs at a nightclub, actor Lee pleaded innocent, but admitted to being given drugs he was unaware were illegal as part of a blackmail attempt.

The investigation also brought to light his affair, which tarnished his public image as a family man. On December 27, Lee was found dead in his car of an apparent suicide. His death has led Korean celebrities and actors to call for change.

Bong Joon-ho and directors want further investigation

Authorities found Lee Sun-kyun’s car parked near Waryong Park in northern Jongno-gu, Seoul. The actor had died of an apparent suicide. Authorities were called when Lee’s wife, actor Jeon Hye-jin, found an apparent suicide note after her husband left home.

Days prior, Lee has gone through his third round of a 19-hour interrogation with police. He had also requested a lie detector test to help prove his innocence. As a result of his death, authorities closed the case.

According to The Korea Herald, The Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists made a public statement urging authorities and media to prevent similar deaths like Lee’s from happening.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again. We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists,” they said in a joint statement.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, actor Choi Deok-moon, and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, will be in attendance at a planned press conference on Friday, January 12, calling on a further investigation into Lee’s death.

The actor played the role of Park Dong-ik, the rich family patriarch, in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. He had a long and formidable career in the South Korean entertainment industry. At the 2023 SBS Drama Awards, many of Lee’s fellow actors paid tribute to the late star.

Since his death, authorities have arrested a woman suspected of blackmailing the actor, according to The Strait Times.