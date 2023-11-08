Bartender’s Twitch stream catches patron stealing tip money

A live stream from a bar on a rowdy weeknight showed one patron sneakily stealing tip money off the counter, leaving viewers shocked and outraged.

Twitch streams are famous for capturing wild moments in real-time — and they can happen anywhere, from someone’s streaming setup at home or even out in public during IRL broadcasts.

For example, one streamer caught a shootout happening right outside his home during a broadcast, while another streamer caught a woman’s purse getting snatched by thieves during a night out on the town.

Now, another wild moment has been caught thanks to one man’s Twitch stream from a bar he works at.

Unsplash.com: Qui Nguyen Twitch streamer ‘PorkMarshmallow’ caught a thief red-handed during a shift on Monday night, November 6.

Twitch stream catches man stealing tip money from bar

Twitch streamer and bartender ‘PorkMarshmallow’ was broadcasting live from ‘The Pork Hole’ in upstate New York on Monday night, November 6.

It was a full house in the bar, with bubbly patrons grabbing drinks and making conversation. All seemed totally normal at first… until a guy wearing a white hoodie approached the bar, where another person had just left some change as a tip on the counter.

At first, the guy was merely making conversation with his date — but he took notice of the cash lying on the counter and snagged a few bills for himself.

Viewers in the chat were quick to point out the patron’s theft, who ended up ordering two vodka cranberries for $7 and used his cash to pay. He also didn’t appear to leave a tip on the bar after getting his drink.

Commenters were left disgusted by his behavior, with one user writing on Reddit, “$5 bucks to be banned from a popular bar.”

For now, it doesn’t look like the streamer has addressed the theft on social media — but viewers have been keen on pointing it out to him, so it’s unclear if the thief will face any future consequences.

This is just the latest theft caught live on Twitch after streamer Jinny got her phone stolen during a broadcast earlier this year.