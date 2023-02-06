Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold was left dumbfounded by an incredibly accurate AI version of himself, one that he even claimed was “100%” authentic.

Artificial Intelligence or AI has been making waves over the internet in recent history. Chatbots like ChatGPT have been amazing on the internet with their ability to write out complex stories, and articles and even hold a full-blown conversation with a person.

AI has become so popular it’s even begun invading Twitch, with channels such as nothingforever becoming massively viral for its satirical AI take on Seinfeld. However, it appears that AI has gone much further now, with programs being built for specific streamers, copying their phrasing, mannerisms, and delivery to a near-flawless degree.

Most recently, Asmongold came into focus with an AI that has replicated him with “100% accuracy,” he said during a Twitch broadcast.

The World of Warcraft streamer has been depicted rather authentically and is really causing quite a stir as a result. Asmongold even reacted to the AI version of himself on stream, which was attempting to make up a story that seemed as genuine as possible.

Needless to say, Asmon was absolutely blown away by the AI’s ability to replicate himself. “Oh my god, that’s so good, what the f***, it’s so accurate yeah. I don’t know what to say.”

Alongside this, streamer Athene was able to create another Asmongold AI, which he invited to a stream and had a conversation with, allowing chat to have a go at asking questions in the process.

“What do you think about Starforge PCs?” the streamer asked at one point. Questioning the Asmon AI on real Asmon’s own PC building company.

“Starforge PCs?” The AI responded. “Dude, why would I spend ridiculous amounts of money on a gaming computer when I can spend the same money on Dr Pepper? I’m just not into that whole expensive gaming gear thing. But honestly, if you like it, and you have the means, more power to you.”

These videos have come in the wake of Asmongold quite literally tweeting that he “hopes that AI will advance to the point where I can program it to react to videos for me” only last year in December.