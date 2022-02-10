Asmongold defends Twitch ‘react content’ after DarkViperAU criticism

Twitch streamer Asmongold has provided his defense of react content on Twitch, arguing that it is a net positive for the original creators, and backing up his view with “facts and evidence.”

The debate around reaction content, both on Twitch and YouTube, was reignited by content creator DarkViperAU, who specifically called out MoistCr1TiKal, who responded in kind.

DarkViper’s 14-page document laid out why he believes that “all reactors are bad people,” claiming it is effectively theft, and that consent is never an issue for big content creators reacting to smaller channels.

However, Asmongold, who himself has been called out by DarkViperAU in the past, claims this is not true, and that smaller channels overwhelming benefit from bigger names reacting to their content, getting a boost in viewers and followers.

Asmon states that numbers “have shown, that whenever I react to people’s content, it increases their channel views. So if you say that it’s bad for their channel, you would have to argue directly with numbers.

So, it’s like, whatever your ‘logical conclusion’ of it is, that does not f**king trump the actual numbers.”

Asmongold also highlights that streamers are often asked to react to content, either by smaller creators, or by large companies who will even pay for an on-stream reaction.

“How can you say react content is bad, when I have people messaging me to react to their content. How can you say react content is bad, when companies are literally paying streamers to react to their content?”

Finally, Asmon offers that for any creator whose content he reacts to, to add credit, or to oblige if they ask not to be reacted to, or that if they feel “wronged in some way, we will reimburse them with all the revenue that that video makes.”

DarkViperAU has maintained that many of the responses to his post misunderstood his points, or didn’t read it in its entirety. Mizkif also criticized the post for comparing react streamers to someone who doesn’t ask for consent and may spike someone’s drink at a party.