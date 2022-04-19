Asmongold warns next Twitch break could be his last: “I will probably quit forever”

Asmongold warned fans his next Twitch break could be his last, claiming he’d probably just quit streaming forever instead since his career would be “clearly unhealthy” at that point.

Asmon has taken several long breaks throughout his streaming career for his health and wellbeing. Between 2019 and 2020, he remained offline for a stretch of more than 100 days.

Shortly after, he took a mini-break followed by a longer one at the beginning of 2021. Later in 2021, he took another handful for personal reasons, to look after his late mother, and to mourn her passing.

On April 18, 2022, he warned fans that he’ll probably just quit outright if he ever has to take another extended break.

“I’m not taking a break,” said Asmon in response to a fan. “I think the next break I take, I’ll quit. The next break will probably be quitting. If I have to take a break again, I will probably quit forever. That is my plan.

“If I take a break again, unless it’s like some kind of crazy health thing or whatever, I’ll quit,” he added. “Because obviously, at that point, it would have happened like four or five times, and it’s clearly unhealthy for me.”

“I’ve tried different ways to handle things and deal with them. So, if it continues to be that stressful, it’s something that I’d have to move on from and do something different with my life. Because I would be, at that point, ruining my life.”

Of course, Asmon didn’t say he would take a break anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Instead, he explained that if he ever feels the need to take another one, it’ll be a sign his career is taking a toll on him, and he’ll probably decide to call it quits.

If that does happen, he’ll be sorely missed by his fans and the broader streaming community at large. He started from humble beginnings and always stayed true to himself, even after becoming a powerhouse streamer.