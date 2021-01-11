 Asmongold announces indefinite break from streaming on Twitch - Dexerto
Asmongold announces indefinite break from streaming on Twitch

Published: 11/Jan/2021 2:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold announced he would be taking a break from Twitch indefinitely, and although he didn’t specifically mention why, he explained there are many reasons, which has some fans worried.

Asmongold has been a powerhouse on Twitch for quite some time. He’s arguably the most popular and dedicated World of Warcraft streamer on the platform. However, he does dabble in other games and activities from time to time.

He’s also known for being very opinionated and often chimes in on various issues within the scene. But his views and insights are always valuable, and he won’t hesitate to tell it like it is.

Unfortunately, his demanding streaming schedule has taken a toll on him over the years. It even played a part in his decision to take an extended break in the past. Now, it seems like he’s doing it once again, and this time, it’s indefinite.

“Going to be taking a break from streaming indefinitely,” he said on January 10. “I’ve gone back and forth about this for the past few weeks, which is why I’ve missed so many days. A lot of different reasons why. Too much to list out in a tweet.”

Asmongold has missed many streams over the past few weeks. Though nobody thought anything of it. Most of his fans assumed he was a little burnt out. It seems like that might still be the case, but it could also be so much more.

Either way, his fans have poured in to show their support. Some are hopeful that he will explain the situation in more detail. However, most understand he doesn’t owe them an explanation and they want him to take all the time he needs.

It’s probably not the start to the year that Asmongold’s fans expected, but it seems like a necessary one. An indefinite break could do wonders. There’s no doubt he’ll bounce back and be fresher than ever when he’s ready, if he does decide to make a return.

Shirtless Madden streamer goes viral after sweaty DBZ-inspired celebration

Published: 11/Jan/2021 1:16

by Theo Salaun
chibatta mitch madden god
Facebook, Chibatta Mitch

A Madden streamer, ‘Chibatta Mitch,’ has set the internet ablaze as a clip of him, shirtless and sweaty, blending the WWE and Dragon Ball Z, earns viral fame across social media.

Of all the simple objects in the world, few hold as much power as a green screen. And Chibatta Mitch, the self-proclaimed “Madden God,” has proved that true by capitalizing on an otherwise limited streaming setup to produce a clip that is flying across Twitter.

Like Santa, his reindeer and sleigh full of gifts, a video of Chibatta Mitch’s Madden gameplay is circulating the internet’s clouds and bringing joy to gamers far and wide. Mitch, a Facebook Gaming streamer and Madden maestro (ranked at No. 3 worldwide), doesn’t have the greatest microphone quality, but his production and energy remain untouched.

In the circulating clip, Mitch is playing an opponent online and, despite it being just the first quarter, he is shirtless, drenched in sweat and calling timeouts for pep talks like it’s the Super Bowl of a cheesy movie. But, instead of Remember the Titans, the streamer uses his green screen and music selection to produce a moment that juxtaposes the worlds of professional wrestling and anime.

Inspired by the energy, ‘biz__23’ shared the clip on Twitter with a simple caption: “This s**t made me want to start gaming again.” 

Eventually, the clip made its rounds across the web, even prompting ESPN’s SportsCenter to share it on a day that many expected traditional sports fans to be much more focused on NFL Wildcard Sunday. 

But some content cannot be denied and Mitch’s is no exception. In the replies, users credited the streamer for producing an excellent Kamehameha recreation and for the thunderstorm embodiment of the WWE’s Undertaker introductions. 

Fans of Chibatta Mitch’s also saw the clip and had to introduce new viewers to more of his antics. In one clip, ‘PJ_Island12’ showed a screen recording of Mitch hyping himself up as a drill sergeant addressing a line of marines.

With other fans letting people know that this first-quarter Mitch behavior is typical, we now know that the streamer goes through multiple ripped shirts per stream. More impressively, despite bringing so much energy to his content, it appears that he is a top-3 ranked player on the Madden leaderboards.