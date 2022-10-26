Ariana Grande fans fall in love with her hair transformation on Instagram

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Ariana Grande has posted a picture of her new blonde hair on Instagram, and fans have fallen in love with it already.

Since beginning her acting career in 2008, Ariana Grande has grown to be one of the most popular female celebrities as she’s ventured into music and more.

With 27 million followers on TikTok and 334 million on Instagram, it’s clear that she’s made a name for herself on social media as well.

Ariana’s dedicated following love to flood the comments with their support of the influencer, and her recent Instagram post is no different.

Ariana Grande fans love her new hair

On October 26, Ariana Grande posted a new picture on Instagram showing off her new pearl earrings. Fans quickly noticed an even bigger change, as her hair changed from dark to blonde.

In just three hours after posting the picture, she’s received over 3.3 million likes on the post.

Ariana Grande revealed her new look on October 26, 2022. The post quickly racked up over three million likes.

Of course, fans flooded the comments with positivity.

“Blondiana just shattered the internet,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “Blonde Ari is back!”

The support for her hair color change flooded over to Twitter, with hundreds more comments in support of the celebrity.

Ariana’s new blonde hair isn’t just a random decision, however, as she’s set to act as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie set to release in 2024.

We’ll have to wait a while to see the movie, but it’s safe to say that the internet appreciates the quick sneak peek at Ariana’s role.