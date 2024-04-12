Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jamal & Luisa dating? Single Life drama explained

90 Day: The Single Life stars Jamal Menzies and Luisa Beltran sparked dating rumors at the Tell-All, and now they’re clearing up the confusion.

Veronica Rodriguez and her ex, Tim Malcolm, jumped back into dating on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 and formed relationships with Jamal Menzies and Luisa Beltran.

The exes went on a double date with their new partners, but Jamal and Luisa were concerned that Veronica and Tim still loved each other.

At the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All episode on April 8, Chantel Everett revealed that she saw Jamal and Luisa together at the hotel.

Jamal told Luisa that they hooked up a “couple times” the night before off-camera, since she didn’t remember it. However, Tim and Veronica weren’t aware of what happened at the time.

On an Instagram story from April 10, Jamal shut down the dating rumors with Luisa. “Spoiler, but @luisablvl and I are not ‘riding into any sunsets.’ Just a friend and thankful for her support during this roller coaster. I hold no ill will towards any of the cast, production, etc. It is what it is,” he wrote.

Luisa reposted the story in support of Jamal with her own message. “@jdmzie You were so supportive and I thank you for having my back. It doesn’t matter how other people viewed us… we both know that we are nothing more than great friends.”

Although Jamal and Luisa aren’t dating, they still remain cordial with one another after bonding over their shared experience.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.