Angry customer vaults McDonald’s counter and makes her own burger in viral video

A teenager was arrested after going viral on TikTok for screaming at McDonald’s staff and jumping the counter to make her own burger.

The 19-year-old girl, who has not been publicly named, was charged with disorderly behavior, property damage and assault as a result of the incident.

In a viral TikTok clip, she was filmed hurling abuse at McDonald’s employees before heading into the kitchen and preparing herself a burger.

“I will beat you up or I will leave!” she shouted at staff in the video, as she grabbed herself two drinks before looking inside a paper bag, asking, “What’s in that?”

Ignoring the employees’ requests for her to leave, she later helped herself to a bottle of water before finally being detained by two cops.

The police said in a statement: “About 10.35pm on Thursday, December 29, police were called to a fast food outlet on Hindley Street after reports of a woman acting disorderly.

“It will be alleged the woman damaged a door and threw a bottle of water at staff.

“A 19-year-old woman from the northern suburbs was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour, property damage and assault.”

In the comment section, TikTok users were shocked by the 19-year-old’s antics.

“Omg the poor workers, their adrenaline would have been so high,” one user wrote. “Wtf she needs to be escorted out this behavior is unacceptable,” another commented.

“It’s really sad people have to go to work and deal with this stuff and most of them are probably teenagers,” a third added.

“Disgusting. No one has the right to make others feel unsafe in their workplace,” someone else said.

It’s not the first time someone’s thrown a fit at a McDonald’s. Last month, a ‘Karen’ went viral after throwing her order off the counter for being incorrect.