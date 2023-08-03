TikToker claims she was offered $70k a week to “clone” her for AI content

A TikTok user has claimed that a company offered to pay her $70,000 per week if she would let them “clone” her to create AI content.

The use of AI has skyrocketed in recent years, with more and more people finding out of they can use it in their daily lives.

Influencers and internet stars have realized how they can profit from it by making AI copies of themselves to communicate with fans. One AI model even went viral, despite not being a real person.

TikToker imsimplynessa, who has 171,700 followers on the app, made a video where she explained how she’d been approached by a company to create a “clone” of herself that would create AI content for her followers.

“Episode 1,000 of the weirdest and scariest sh*t that happens in my life,” Nessa started. “I just had a company reach out and want to clone me. This is not a joke, this literally just f**king happened. So last week I got an email from a brand and they said hey we work with other influencers that have over a million followers and we recreate them as an AI program.”

The TikToker goes on to say that the company framed their offer as a wholesome way for her followers to interact with her in a different capacity and that she’d get to make some good money in the process.

She said: “And they were pitching it as if oh we would love to create an AI version of you so your subscribers can talk to you, ask you for advice, go to you for you know random story times.

“And you would send us 30 videos of you spinning around looking into different directions so we could recreate, you know, an AI version of you. And they told me that I could make $70,000 in one week.”

“Not all money is good money”

Thinking the offer sounded too good to be true, Nessa decided to look more into the company that had contacted her.

“That doesn’t sound right. When I say not all money is good money, let me share with you guys what I found,” she said.

“So first after doing a little bit of research on this company, they actually recently had a scandal with one of their influencers. That AI they’re claiming would be sharing story times and giving advice, somebody paid this girl’s AI to say the most grossest, like raunchiest, nastiest sh*t.”

SimplyNessa15/TikTok Nessa shared a screenshot of the email she got from the company

When she later gets a follow-up email, asking if she’s interested, the company goes on to name a few names of influencers they’re working with. This leads Nessa to go onto Telegram to explore the AI technology more.

She explained: “I download Telegram and I click on the link to go ahead and talk to one of these girls’ A.I.s, and immediately it asks me ‘what is your sickest, twisted fantasy, let’s recreate it.’ So this company is telling me oh we’re gonna use it for story times and talking to the girls. No b**ch, they want to use you to sell disgusting content without your consent.”