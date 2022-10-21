EntertainmentEntertainment

Andrea Botez says Hans Niemann Chess.com lawsuit is “just a flex”

Just hours after Hans Niemann revealed he was suing Chess.com, Magnus Carlson, and Hikaru, Andrea Botez reacted on stream and mentioned that she thinks the lawsuit is “just a flex.”

Back in September, Magnus Carlson withdrew from a Chess Cup as fans speculated on rumors that Hans Niemann was cheating — with many theorizing that he was using an “adult toy” with someone off stage communicating with him via morse code.

On October 20, Hans Niemann filed a $100M defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlson, Hikaru, and Chess.com, claiming that the defendants have “destroyed Niemann’s life simply because he had the talent, dedication, and audacity to beat the so-called “King of Chess.”

Just hours later, Andrea Botez was reacting to the lawsuit on her Twitch stream when she said that she believes Niemann filed the lawsuit as a “flex.”

Andrea Botez reacts to Hans Niemann’s lawsuit

During her October 20 stream, Andrea opened the lawsuit document and displayed it on the stream.

“I don’t think I’ve ever read a lawsuit thing in my life. Wait, is he suing… oooh. I guess play Magnus is a part of it. Wait… he’s suing Hikaru too?” she said.

“Damn. I’m just glad I never stepped into this drama. I guess Hikaru kind of stirred up a little bit of the insinuations at the beginning… I feel like this is honestly just a flex.”

At the time of writing, none of the affected players have commented on the lawsuit, likely due to it being a legal matter.

So, we’ll have to wait to see what happens regarding it in the next few weeks. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.

