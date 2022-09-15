Amouranth slams user pitching their OnlyFans agency in DMs

Twitch streamer Amouranth slammed a user on Twitter who was attempting to get her to join their OnlyFans agency in DMs.

Over the last few years, Amouranth has become one of the most-followed Twitch streamers with nearly six million followers.

She’s gained popularity for her ASMR and hot tub streams, and many users believe Amouranth helped shape the categories into what they are today.

Alongside Twitch, she’s also one of the top creators on OnlyFans. So when a user slid into her Twitter DMs trying to get her to join their modeling agency, she decided to call them out.

Amouranth slams user pitching their OnlyFans agency

On September 14, Amouranth posted a series of tweets on her alt account calling out the user’s DMs.

In the attached pictures, she shows someone claiming they “100% believe” they can help propel her to the “next level,” and showed that they can help her make tens of thousands of dollars.

Amouranth said: “Someone pitching me their Agency didn’t do their research. I think if you saw my profile even one time you wouldn’t pitch it like that…”

In a second tweet, she shared her OnlyFans earnings for the last year with the caption: “Due diligence matters.”

Amouranth originally revealed her staggering all-time earnings of over 33 million dollars on July 8, 2022 — bringing home over a million dollars nearly every month between March and July 2022.

The popular creator has even started her own agency to help OF creators get on track to making similar sums of money, effectively changing their lives in the process.

When she’s not earning massive amounts of money on OnlyFans or helping other creators, however, she’s working towards becoming the next gas-station mogul.