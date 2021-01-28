 Amouranth mocks new Twitch “meta” for women to increase viewers - Dexerto
Amouranth mocks new Twitch “meta” for women to increase viewers

Published: 28/Jan/2021 12:52

by David Purcell
Amouranth twitch
Amouranth / Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa gets hundreds of thousands of people to join her broadcasts each month, and has revealed a new “meta” tip women are using on the platform to increase their tally. 

Best known for her dancing streams, Amouranth mixes up her content on a monthly basis to freshen things up. Whether it’s jumping into Minecraft for a few hours, one of the newer games on the market, or a swimming pool – you never know where her livestreams will go.

On January 27, she went shopping outside in one of her textbook in real life (IRL) streams.

This time, she was accompanied by fellow Twitch partner Devin Nash, who was asking questions as they took a look around.

amouranth twitch
Amouranth, Twitch
Amouranth is a variety streamer, known for her “Just Dancing,” workout, and even ASMR broadcasts.

Amouranth on Twitch ‘meta’

In one segment, Amouranth decided to open up on one of the latest trends she’s seen women streamers use, claiming that it’s almost guaranteed to work each time.

When asked about why she streams in her room, she said: “Better lighting and a bed when I run low on views. When I get low on views I can just lay there in the bed, that’s the new meta on Twitch for girls. Yeah, it is really.”

The next question from Devin, of course, was whether or not she deploys this same tactic herself. To which she responded: “Occasionally. Lately, I haven’t had to because my views have been pretty okay.” Swiftly, the conversation moved on and the focus turned back to the store’s products.

Based on 2020 statistics, the top female streamers were actually those who play video games regularly, rather than those in the ‘Just Chatting’ or other IRL categories exclusively. Valkyrae, a content creator for 100 Thieves on YouTube, took top spot, with Pokimane right behind her.

Whether or not this works for upcoming streamers trying to build a following, however, is up for discussion. Clearly, Amouranth thinks it’s part of the meta.

Twitch streamer TheStockGuy explains GameStop stock situation in simplest way

Published: 28/Jan/2021 12:19 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 12:46

by Calum Patterson
GameStop stock price explained
Twitch: TheStockGuy / GameStop

You’ve probably heard all the fuss over GameStop stock recently, and know it has something to do with Reddit and hedge funds. If you’re as clueless about stocks as most of us are, then  Twitch streamer TheStockGuy is on hand to break it down simply.

GameStop, the high-street/mall retailer of new and used games and hardware, has been seen as a struggling business because of the trend of gamers buying their games digitally, instead of discs.

As a result, its share price has been on a downward trend, although with some resurgence thanks to new management and the launch of the newest generation of consoles from PlayStation and Xbox.

Reddit’s GameStop stock game

If you don’t know the first thing about the stock market, you might be wondering why there’s so much fuss being made over the huge increase in GameStop’s share price, which reached over $300 on January 27. One week earlier, it was only $39.

GameStop GME stock
Google
The share price of GameStop has skyrocketed.

This is largely down to a subreddit called r/WallStreetBets – but how did they do it, and why?

Twitch streamer TheStockGuy, who does live investing on stream, took some time out on January 27 to explain it, in the most understandable way possible.

Shorting

He begins by explaining that ‘shorting’ is when an institution (a hedge fund in this case) borrows stock, sells it, waits for the price to fall, then buys it back to return it – profiting off the difference. But, if the price rises instead, then they have to buy it back at a higher price – which can be very costly.

Short Squeeze

The ‘short squeeze’ is what r/WallStreetBets has caused. When they caught on that a company had shorted 140% of GameStop shares, they were able to drive the price of the stock up, simply by buying it in droves.

“A short squeeze is when a stock is going up, [the hedge fund] borrowed those shares, and they’re now underwater – those shares are worth more than they borrowed. And if that continues up, at some point they have to cover their shares – they have to buy those shares back at whatever the current price is.

“They now have to spend billions of dollars to buy shares, way higher than what they borrowed them at, which in turn, drives the price up more, rinse repeat. And when a bunch of degens found out about this, ‘we can now f**k this guy over and make money if they have to dump capital in and shoot the price up? Thank you.’ And the last nail in the coffin was old Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk tweeted about the frenzy, sending it even further into the public consciousness. The situation has now reached the White House, the Biden’s administration reassuring reporters that they are keeping an eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, the WallStreetBets Discord server was shut down, although Discord says it was because of hate speech and glorifying violence, rather than their financial activities. Respondents on social media were suspicious of the coincidental timing though.

Who knows where the situation will escalate from here, but eventually the train will come to a stop, TheStockGuy says. And before it does, investors need to know when to get off the train.