Amouranth featured as a character in adult anime game

Twitch giant Kailtyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed she is featured as a character in an adult game, in a move that is sure to pique the community’s interest.

2022 saw Amouranth crowned as, comfortably, the biggest female streamer on Twitch. In terms of hours watched, she sat 12 million ahead of second-placed Ironmouse.

It also saw her expand her business ventures, releasing a full-size body pillow that retails at a whopping $119.95.

Now, she has revealed that she actually features as a playable character in an adult anime game.

Amouranth features in adult anime title

In a January 4 tweet on her alternate account, she advertised a position for a graphic designer.

The attached images suggest the role will be to create anime-style images of the streamer, who went on to reveal she’s actually a character in an existing anime title.

“Also check out the mentioned game, I’m a character in it!!!” she said. Attached were images showing versions of the Twitch star in anime form.

The game in question, called “H**tai Heroes”, confirmed Amouranth’s addition to the game back in late December. Her in-game form is seen sporting a number of revealing outfits.

We’re sure the Twitch streamer’s appearance in game will reap the rewards and, given her advertisement for a graphic designer okay with “adult stuff”, there could yet be more content in this vein on the way for Amouranth fans.

It joins her lucrative OnlyFans page which, back in December, she said had made her over $2 million in one month.