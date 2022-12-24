Amouranth launches full size body pillow based on herself

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed new merch coming to her store, including a body pillow styled on the streamer herself.

Amouranth announced the pillow via a tweet that takes fans to her own merch website. There’s not currently huge amounts for would-be customers to get stuck into, but there is a body pillow based on the streamer herself.

Those who are interested in making a purchase may need to act quickly, with the website warning people that the pillows will have limited availability.

In a world of clamor for ‘gamer girl bath water’, it wouldn’t surprise us to see them sell out rapidly.

Amouranth launches body pillow – for $120

“This is your ONE and ONLY chance to secure an Amouranth Anime Body Pillow,” reads the shop’s page. “We only made a very limited number of them and had to wait 8 months for them to be delivered – so don’t expect another pillow in the future.”

amouranth.shop The Amouranth body pillow.

It continues: “The pillowcase is made of the highest quality, softest materials and the pillow that comes with it is plush and perfect to cuddle. Have you ever wanted to cuddle right up next to your favorite Waifu Amouranth? Now’s your chance! This EXTREMELY LIMITED EDITION body pillow drop will let you be right next to her in the most comforting way possible.”

Dimensions provided confirm the pillow is 1.5m long and 45cm wide, as well as weighing 3kg. Because of its size – and presumably expected demand – the pillow is set at a whopping price of $119.95.

Amouranth is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, so naturally many were excited about the limited-time offer and quickly jumped at the chance to buy it.

It could be just the first step in Amouranth expansion into merch territory. She has already revealed that she would like to make a “Gamer Girl Bath Water” flavored energy drink with 100 Thieves.

Lots of different things can be said about the merchandise Amouranth is working on, but it can’t be denied that it is both bold and very creative.