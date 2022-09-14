Amouranth explains why Twitch stars and content creators should reinvest in themselves

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has made a fortune through investing and is encouraging her fellow content creators to put their earnings back into themselves.

Amouranth is the top female streamer on the internet with the Twitch star beating out the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae and a big reason why is how she’s managed to put money back into her content.

The 28-year-old has used her investment in a plastic ball company to her advantage by creating a new Twitch meta and earlier this year launched her own creator competition known as ‘Streamer Royale.’

Now, Siragusa is urging her fellow Twitch and OnlyFans creators to use their money to enhance their own products.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has made a fortune on Twitch.

Amouranth urges content creators to reinvest in themselves

In a series of tweets, Amouranth began by first noting how she doesn’t give financial advice before explaining how for content creators the best time to buy is “today” unless it happened to be the weekend.

“You’re a creator. You’re not an investor. There are people whose sole job it is to evaluate every quantum of financial and commercial data, and closely watch every little uptick,” she said. “Your edge is in the field you operate in.”

According to Amouranth, creators’ investment edge comes in the form of putting their time and money back into their primary endeavor.

“Trainwreck is literally getting better ROI than you on each spin,” she added, referring to the Twitch star’s gambling broadcasts.

It’s not clear yet how many fellow creators will take her advice, but considering the success Amouranth has had on Twitch and elsewhere, she’s probably doing something very, very right.