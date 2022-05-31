What is ‘my dog stepped on a bee’ on TikTok? Depp vs Heard clip goes viral

The latest trend sweeping TikTok takes a viral clip from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial — and users are getting pretty creative with it.

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is still taking over the internet as jurors are now deliberating to reach a decision in the viral court case between two of Hollywood’s major stars.

The trial has become quite the hot topic over the past few weeks, as Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and other influencers weigh in with their takes on the situation.

A few viral trends are cropping up from the hearing, which usually take audio from the televised case and overlay it in certain humorous situations… some of which have been met with major backlash.

The latest trend spawned from the case is sweeping TikTok. It uses audio taken from Heard’s testimony, where she explains what took place after a fight with her ex-spouse.

“That just… got fixed,” she said. “We walked out of the trailer. At some point, my dog stepped on a bee. We went to the vet, and went on with our vacation.”

The seemingly random statement, coupled with Heard’s strange expression while telling the story, has made for a viral meme that is now the latest fodder for TikTok comedians.

Specifically, the trend has users rhyming the phrase “my dog stepped on a bee” with other mundane things, like “I forgot my house key,” or “my child spilled my tea.”

A few of these videos have racked up millions of views — in particular, one of the longest-running ‘chains’ of users stitching their videos together with some seriously creative rhymes.

With the trial nearing its end, this is just one of many viral moments to be birthed from a case that has already cemented itself in pop culture history… although not everyone is a fan of how the internet is treating such a personal feud between two former spouses.