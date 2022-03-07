Amazon Prime Video is reportedly making a God of War TV show

Kratos could be coming to the small screen, as Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in talks with PlayStation to create a live-action God of War television series. Here’s everything we know about it.

With the next installment in the God of War franchise set to release sometime this year after major delays, fans are more excited than ever for any news regarding Ragnarok’s highly-anticipated publication.

However, the latest news to come from this franchise isn’t what players have expected, as it was reported that Amazon Prime could be set to produce a television show based on the lauded game series.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is in talks with PlayStation regarding a possible live-action adaptation of the beloved, mythos-imbued action-adventure games.

Some big names are already attached to the project: The Expanse producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, as well as The Wheel of Time’s producer, Rafe Judkins, are all hoping to work on the series.

This potential project would mark the third in a trilogy of upcoming video game adaptations from major streaming services, joining the likes of the upcoming Twisted Metal and Last of Us series.

Twisted Metal will air on Peacock and star Marvel’s Anthony Mackie, while The Last of Us will stream on HBO and feature The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal.

As for who’s playing Kratos, we still don’t know… but Krato’s most recent game actor, Christopher Judge, would certainly be a major shout for fans.

It’s unclear what part of Kratos’ story the show will focus on. With eight games in the lineup, producers can go in many directions — from his beginnings as a Spartan to his most recent conflict with the Norse pantheon.

God of War: Ragnarok is set to release sometime in 2022 and will mark the end of Kratos’ Norse Mythology arc.