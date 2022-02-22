Alissa Violet reveals incredible impact of nose surgery

YouTube star and model Alissa Violet recently took to Instagram to announce that she had gotten a nose surgery.

Violet rose through the ranks on the internet, most known for her time in Team 10 and as a self-made millionaire – thanks to her content on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Vine where she quickly amassed a massive fanbase that transitioned to other sites like Instagram, where she currently boasts over 10.9 million followers.

In August 2016, the YouTube star took to Twitter to tell her followers “I want a nose job so bad lolol,” which confused many of her fans, resulting in comments like:

“Why? There is nothing wrong with your nose.”

“You don’t need it…”

I want a nose job so bad lolol — alissa violet (@AlissaViolet) August 30, 2016

Although Violet never confirmed that she got the surgery, it is believed by fans that she didn’t, in spite of her rhinoplasty dreams.

Fast-forward six years later, and the 25-year-old can now “smell colors,” according to her February 21 Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alissa Violet (@alissaviolet)

“Finally fixed my breathing after 20 years,” Violet said.

According to the model, at the mere age of five, she developed a breathing problem that affected the airflow through her nose.

Fans are now wishing Violet a speedy recovery and congratulating her on her newly-fixed nostrils.

“How do you make wearing a cast on your nose look cute?” one fan commented.

“So happy to finally fix your breathing,” another said.

While most of her followers were supportive of her surgery, one thought it might be funny if they took a jab at Violet’s caption:

“What does red smell like?”

There is no telling where Violet’s career will go next, as she’s been pretty inactive on YouTube, but she does make regular posts on Instagram.