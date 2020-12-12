Logo
Griffin Johnson explains “weird” relationship with Noah Beck after Dixie

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:46

by Georgina Smith
Griffin Johnson next to Noah Beck
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson / TikTok: noahbeck

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson Noah Beck

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has revealed that although he remains friends with Noah Beck, ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio’s new partner, he feels as though there is still a “weird” dynamic between them.

Sway House’s Griffin Johnson and TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio appeared to be the perfect pairing before they split back in August, implied to be as a result of cheating allegations.

The drama has continued since then, with Dixie hitting out at her ex-boyfriend’s diss track over lyrics like “you’re the one that didn’t want me,” and “you aired our dirty laundry out for everyone to see.”

But Dixie moved on from her old relationship well and truly when she confirmed her relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck in the latter half of this year, leaving the internet swooning over their adorable relationship.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Noah and Dixie confirmed they were dating in October.

However, things are made a little awkward by the fact that not only is Noah a TikTok star, but he is also part of the Sway House alongside Griffin.

The dynamic is certainly a bizarre one, and in an interview with People Magazine’s Jodi Guglielmi, Griffin opened up on what the relationship between the two stars is like now after all this drama.

“I love Noah and I don’t really care about the past. I still consider him one of my friends, but it definitely puts a weird thing between us in a way,” he said.

While it’s clear that the pair have no intention to create drama between each other for no reason, it certainly seems to be the case that it’s impossible to truly forget everything that’s happened, particularly as it’s all still relatively recent.

Griffin Johnson Roasts Trolls TikTok
Griffin Johnson / Dixie D'Amelio
Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio separated earlier this year.

Griffin went on to say that “I wish it could just be over and I could carry on normally and not have to worry about that.”

It’s apparent that Griffin just wants to put everything in the past so he can restore the dynamic of his friendships back to where they were originally. In the same interview, he revealed that he has not been dating anyone and is staying completely off the market.

Many fans will be glad to hear that despite some potential awkwardness, Griffin and Noah’s friendship is still very much intact, and they may hope that as time goes on things will start to go back to normal.

xQc slams “unfair” Among Us Game Awards win over Warzone

Published: 12/Dec/2020 14:20

by Luke Edwards
xQc/InnerSloth

Among Us The Game Awards xQc

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the decision to award Among Us as the Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2020, highlighting some of the game’s online issues.

While The Last of Us Part II was the smash hit of this year’s The Game Awards, netting eight wins, there were other awards on the night that have attracted plenty of attention.

InnerSloth’s popular title ‘Among Us’ brought home the Best Multiplayer Game award, fighting off competition from Warzone, Valorant, Fall Guys and Animal Crossing. It also won Best Mobile game, ahead of Genshin Impact, CoD Mobile, Legends of Runeterra and Pokemon Cafe Mix.

However, the decision to give the Best Multiplayer accolade to Among Us didn’t go down too well with some parts of the gaming community. Some players argued that a game released in 2018 should not be considered for an award in 2020, while others questioned whether its success was sustained for long enough to deserve the award.

Among us characters
InnerSloth
Among Us is one of 2020’s biggest hits.

xQc infuriated by Among Us Best Multiplayer win

xQc also had major objections to Among Us being awarded Best Multiplayer, but for different reasons. He claimed Among Us was too laggy to play, and said Warzone or some VR games would have been much worthier recipients.

“The game wasn’t playable for three months straight because of lag,” he argued.

“Out there, VR games and Warzone make elaborate, insane network infrastructures that are hard to maintain and keep up for the players. And they do it with meticulous detail.

“They pop off. One hundred player lobbies, always doing well, never lagging. ‘F**k these guys man.’ So unfair dude. It shouldn’t be this way.”

Despite initially being one of the main beneficiaries of the Among Us hype, xQc has since dialed down on streaming the game, having only played it once since November 11.

Warzone has one of the largest player bases in gaming: since its initial release in March, its player base has increased from six million to 75 million people. It was nominated for two awards in this year’s event: Best Multiplayer and Best Ongoing, losing out on the latter to No Man’s Sky.