Griffin Johnson explains “weird” relationship with Noah Beck after Dixie

TikTok star Griffin Johnson has revealed that although he remains friends with Noah Beck, ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio’s new partner, he feels as though there is still a “weird” dynamic between them.

Sway House’s Griffin Johnson and TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio appeared to be the perfect pairing before they split back in August, implied to be as a result of cheating allegations.

The drama has continued since then, with Dixie hitting out at her ex-boyfriend’s diss track over lyrics like “you’re the one that didn’t want me,” and “you aired our dirty laundry out for everyone to see.”

But Dixie moved on from her old relationship well and truly when she confirmed her relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck in the latter half of this year, leaving the internet swooning over their adorable relationship.

However, things are made a little awkward by the fact that not only is Noah a TikTok star, but he is also part of the Sway House alongside Griffin.

The dynamic is certainly a bizarre one, and in an interview with People Magazine’s Jodi Guglielmi, Griffin opened up on what the relationship between the two stars is like now after all this drama.

“I love Noah and I don’t really care about the past. I still consider him one of my friends, but it definitely puts a weird thing between us in a way,” he said.

While it’s clear that the pair have no intention to create drama between each other for no reason, it certainly seems to be the case that it’s impossible to truly forget everything that’s happened, particularly as it’s all still relatively recent.

Griffin went on to say that “I wish it could just be over and I could carry on normally and not have to worry about that.”

It’s apparent that Griffin just wants to put everything in the past so he can restore the dynamic of his friendships back to where they were originally. In the same interview, he revealed that he has not been dating anyone and is staying completely off the market.

Many fans will be glad to hear that despite some potential awkwardness, Griffin and Noah’s friendship is still very much intact, and they may hope that as time goes on things will start to go back to normal.