Mother and daughter’s flight ruined after man urinates in cup beside them

A mother and daughter were left “humiliated” after a man seated beside them on a flight to Sydney urinated in a cup.

Holly was on her way to visit her sister, flying with her 15-year-old daughter from Auckland, New Zealand to Sydney, Australia when their flight experience was ruined by an intoxicated man seated beside them.

The 53-year-old man was assigned a window seat beside the mother and daughter when they heard him urinating in a cup after the plane landed at its destination.

Talking to Stuff Travel, Holly said, “We heard him do it. There was no mistaking what the sound was and I just looked straight at my daughter and my daughter looked straight at me. It was very obvious what was happening.”

Article continues after ad

“So yeah he pulled his naked penis out next to us at least three times,” she continued. “That just makes my skin crawl.”

The man allegedly attempted to hide the evidence of his urination by tipping out the cup in a toilet, but tripped on his way and spilled “a good amount of his urine” on a flight attendant.

Article continues after ad

Informing staff on the situation, Holly said she and her daughter were left “humiliated” after both of them were escorted off the plane by Australian Federal Police alongside the man to make a statement.

Australian Federal Police told Stuff Travel that the man has since been charged with acting in an offensive or disorderly manner affecting safety. After a hearing in the Downing Centre Local Court on February 21, the man was fined AUD$600 (USD $394.86).