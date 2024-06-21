Airline kicks “fuming” passenger off flight after they ask to swap seats

A TikToker has detailed why you should never agree to swap seats on a plane, using his own “exhausting” experience as evidence.

Nick, who goes by ‘nickfromohio‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to encourage people to say “No thank you” if they’re ever asked to switch seats on a flight.

According to Nick, offering this answer will “save yourself the trouble” as those asking to swap “don’t have good intentions.”

He went on to share how his two-hour flight was held up by a man demanding Nick switch with him, escalating to a point where the man had to be “escorted off the plane by security.”

Nick explained he had “planned accordingly” for the 5AM flight, booking himself a window seat toward the back of the plane.

“I want to just close my eyes, but I wake up to a tap on the shoulder,” Nick said, recalling how he found himself looking up at a man “in his early 40s” requesting the two switch seats.

Feeling a “little startled”, Nick asked why the swap was needed. The man claimed his children had the two seats beside Nick, however, he was seated further up on the plane. Notably, there were no children with him.

Despite the man insisting the switch was “no big deal”, Nick explained he was “tired”, didn’t want to get up, and didn’t feel like going through the “hassle” of moving his luggage. The man continued to push for the switch, offering to move all the luggage himself, but Nick stood his ground.

The lack of children present left Nick suspecting they were “older” and didn’t actually require their dad to be seated with them. Sure enough, when the man finally brought his kids over, Nick realized they were around the same age as him.

“I’m getting berated now because I’m just sitting in my seat, minding my own business, not wanting to change seats,” Nick recounted.

When a flight attendant came to determine the issue, the man claimed Nick had stolen his seat. This was quickly disproved when Nick showed his ticket, despite the man attempting to claim the ticket was his and had been ‘stolen’.

“This dude loses his mind — he starts screaming at me, calling me all the names in the book. …His son is trying to calm him down like ‘Don’t blow your cap, don’t punch anyone.'”

When the flight attendant stepped in to escort the man to his seat, he ‘broke free’ and started “storming” toward Nick. His son had to hold him back as flight attendants urged the “red and fuming” man to calm down before they finally called in security. In the end, the story had a happy ending — at least for Nick.

“This ends with him getting taken off the flight and I get moved to a first-class seat, and his kids sit back there and he doesn’t even get [to] fly on the plane with them,” Nick concluded.

