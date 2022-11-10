Airline passenger threatens crew after being denied booze in viral TikTok

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A brouhaha between an airline passenger and crew who just landed in Singapore is going viral after the man threatened staff in a fit of rage is going viral on TikTok.

A profanity-ridden video uploaded to TikTok is making rounds on the platform showing off a man getting in the face of a crew member and threatening to physically assault him after being denied water.

The incident, which took place on November 8, begins in media res with the unruly passenger calling the flight attendant a “f**king idiot” for not giving him water. An airline spokesman told the Straits Times he had been initially denied alcohol on the flight.

“I’m going to push you over,” the passenger warned as he demanded water before mocking the staff member. “I asked for water for two hours.”

Eventually, the man was given a bottle of water, but just moments later, security showed up and escorted him off the plane, much to the joy of everyone else on board who cheered.

Rude passenger handed to police after viral TikTok

According to the Straits Times, the incident occurred after a flight from Bangkok to Singapore with the unruly passenger handed to auxiliary police officers.

“After his multiple requests… our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers,” a spokesman for Singapore Airlines said.

Users in the comments applauded the crew for handling the situation so well with some calling the airline “the best.”

“This is one of the reasons I don’t want to be a flight attendant because I love fighting with my hands not my mouth,” another joked.

The fate of the man is unknown and it’s unclear if he’s since been blacklisted from flying even after his curfuffled was viewed over 2M times so far. He’s also not the only passenger to go viral for all the wrong reasons this month, with another using his reclining seat to ruin another man’s flight.