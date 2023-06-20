Adin Ross wants to do Kanye West interview to “revive” his streaming career

Adin Ross is hopeful of doing a stream with Kanye West as the Kick star hopes the rapper can “revive” his career and stop “the drought” around his content.

Over the years, as he’s risen up the ranks in the streaming world, Adin Ross has had a number of different rappers and artists on his streams. He’s had the likes of Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez, and Lil Yachty appear on his stream at times.

Back in December, he had been hoping to have Kanye West on his stream too. However, that got canceled as Kanye was under fire for “hate speech” towards the Jewish community. At the time, Adin said he couldn’t have his platform “be used to spread hate.”

He’s still hunting his white whale, though, and wants to have Kanye on at some point. And, he’s even gone as far as teasing fans about it.

Adin Ross still wants Kanye West stream to happen

Adin mentioned the possibility of having ‘Ye on his stream once again on June 19 as put it out there as something his fans might be able to decide.

“Do you guys want me to do a stream with Kanye?” he asked his chat, noting that David Stromberg – Travis Scott’s manager – was watching the stream as Adin searched for his viewers to give their approval.

“Kanye doesn’t give a f*ck, so, please! Please! That is my f*cking champion… He will revive my career. He will save the drought, he will save the falling off-ness. He will save it. Facts or cap? He’s the only one!”

While it’s something that Adin has been looking to do for a while, it is a bit out of his control, and it remains to be seen if it’ll actually happen.

His manager recently told him, on stream, that he was unable to get some big-name artists to collab with him because he was associating with “nazi” guests.