Adin Ross explains why Kanye West Twitch stream has been canceled

Adin Ross has confirmed that his planned Twitch stream with Kanye West won’t be happening after all following the recent postponement of it.

Over the last few months, Adin Ross has linked up with a number of big stars from the entertainment industry on his Twitch streams – including a whole host of popular rappers and musicians.

In early December, he was supposed to take things to another level and have Kanye West on his stream for a chat, but that got postponed and was set to be rescheduled for a later date.

West, who has been under fire for “hate speech” towards the Jewish community in the last few weeks, has seen a number of companies cutting ties with him – including Adidas, who produces the popular Yeezy clothing brand – after a number of bizarre outbursts on social media and in interviews.

Adin Ross cancels Kanye West Twitch stream

Well, he won’t be appearing on Adin’s Twitch stream to continue that, as the streaming star has confirmed that Ye’s highly anticipated appearance has been canceled.

“I can’t have my platform be used to spread hate,” Adin said in his December 12 stream. “I can’t have my platform be used to insult people and hurt people and hurt everyone, so I decided not to go through with the stream.

“I see people putting L’s in my chat, that’s cool, L Adin, you’re p**sy, I understand. I mean, I don’t understand, I really don’t. I’m going to keep it short and sweet and simple. Yes, I know it would be my biggest stream ever, but sometimes it’s not worth it.”

Some fans have speculated that the stream was likely canceled due to pressure from Adin’s partners, given how many brands have already cut ties with West over his recent rhetoric.

As Adin notes, it would have been his biggest stream to date – if not ever – and likely would have competed with some of the long-standing Twitch viewership records.